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Mimi An

Senior Director of Product Marketing

Mimi An is the Senior Director of Product Marketing at Akamai.

Posts by Mimi An

Too Good To Be True? For True Value, Look Beyond Vendors’ Sales Claims

September 27, 2024Mimi An

Read about the customers who turned to Akamai for help when reality fell short of the sales claims made by their enterprise cloud service vendor.

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