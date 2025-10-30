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Mo Tabares

Vice President Engineering

Mo Tabares is a Vice President of Engineering at Akamai.

Posts by Mo Tabares

Benchmarking NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell on Akamai Cloud

October 30, 2025Christiaan Lutzer and Mo Tabares

Benchmarks show the NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell running on Akamai Cloud delivers up to 1.63x higher inference throughput than the H100.

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