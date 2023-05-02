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Noy Aizenberg

Posts by Noy Aizenberg

AkaRank: Improving Popularity Rankings for Better Threat Intelligence, Part 2

May 02, 2023Noy Aizenberg and Congcong Xing

Akamai created AkaRank to improve the quality of our threat research. Analysis shows its advantages over alternatives available after Alexa was shut down.

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Improving Popularity Rankings for Better Threat Intelligence, Part 1

January 13, 2023Noy Aizenberg and Congcong Xing

AkaRank can overcome biases in current domain popularity lists and help ensure the best threat coverage and user experience.

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