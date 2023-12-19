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Ofir Shen

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Posts by Ofir Shen

Novel Detection of Process Injection Using Network Anomalies

December 19, 2023Ofir Shen

Akamai researchers created a new technique for detecting process injection by analyzing network anomalies. Read on for a real-world example of this methodology.

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