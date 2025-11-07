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Patrick McNeil

Posts by Patrick McNeil

How to Protect Personal Data in Today’s API Economy

November 07, 2025Maegan Reid and Patrick McNeil

APIs are one of the biggest security risks, especially as AI and cloud adoption accelerate. Learn how to strengthen API security and safeguard personal data.

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