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Pavel Gurvich

Posts by Pavel Gurvich

3 Ransomware Questions Every Security Leader Should Be Able to Answer

January 10, 2023Pavel Gurvich

Read about how organizations need microsegmentation to identify and remediate ransomware attacks, and the ransomware questions they need to answer.

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