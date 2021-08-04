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Peleg Hadar

Posts by Peleg Hadar

hAFL1 – Our Journey of Fuzzing Hyper-V and Discovering a Critical 0-Day

August 04, 2021Peleg Hadar and Ophir Harpaz

Within hours from the moment our in-house built fuzzer, hAFL1, started running – it found a critical, CVSS 9.9 RCE vulnerability in Hyper-V’s virtual driver.

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Critical 9.9 Vulnerability in Hyper-V Allowed Attackers to Exploit Azure

July 28, 2021Peleg Hadar and Ophir Harpaz

Guardicore Labs, in collaboration with SafeBreach Labs, found a critical vulnerability in Hyper-V’s virtual network switch driver (vmswitch.sys).

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