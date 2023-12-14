Peter Chave has 22 years of industry experience, having held a number of positions at Akamai, Cisco, Scientific Atlanta, and Barco, including Principal Architect, Product Manager, System Engineer, and Software Developer. His background is in internet video delivery, MPEG encoding, encryption, modulation, multiplexing and ad insertion systems. Peter has worked actively with SMPTE, DVB, SCTE, and CableLabs working groups, and he has written articles for Broadcast Engineering and other industry publications.