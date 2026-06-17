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Prathmesh Verma

Senior Security Architect Lead

Prathmesh Verma is a Senior Security Architect Lead, Asia-Pacific, at the Akamai Security Operations Command Center.

Posts by Prathmesh Verma

How Akamai Defended an Indian Bank Against Record-Breaking DDoS Attacks

June 17, 2026Prathmesh Verma

Learn how Akamai successfully neutralized one of the largest DDoS attacks ever recorded in the Indian banking sector before a single customer was impacted.

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