How Akamai Defended an Indian Bank Against Record-Breaking DDoS Attacks

Akamai Prolexic, a cloud-based DDoS mitigation service, handled the bulk of the DDoS mitigation effort, absorbing malicious traffic at scale across the Akamai network edge before it could impact the bank’s infrastructure. But platform scale alone did not determine the outcome.

The Akamai SOCC had worked closely with the bank to progressively strengthen its security posture over time. Key activities and preparation that proved critical during the attack included:

Continuous analysis

Traffic profiling

Proactive fortification and posture management

Akamai SOCC security architects invested significant time:

Understanding the bank’s normal traffic patterns

Correlating activity across services

Designing preconfigured DDoS protection policies tailored specifically to the bank’s environment

Akamai implemented these protections using the Prolexic Network Cloud Firewall and its proprietary DDoS mitigation profiles. The controls allowed Akamai to immediately identify and block malicious traffic without affecting legitimate users. The combination of automated platform protections and human-led operational expertise created a highly effective system-human defense model.

Out-of-the-box protections mitigated the majority of attack vectors automatically, while the Akamai SOCC monitored traffic behavior and refined protections to handle highly targeted or evolving vectors in real time. Equally important, Akamai observed no false positives while these protections operated during the attacks.

In other words, the controls blocked aggressively and accurately. That outcome reinforces the precision of the analysis and tuning performed in advance by the Akamai SOCC team.

“Through the expertise and close partnership of the Akamai SOCC, we’ve been able to withstand wave after wave of evolving cyberthreats without disrupting banking services. Their continuous consultation, proactive guidance, and always-on support have helped strengthen our resilience and given us confidence in our ability to handle even the largest attacks,” said the bank’s Chief Security Officer.