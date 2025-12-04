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Ramita Singh

Engagement Manager

Ramita Singh is an Engagement Manager at Akamai.

Posts by  Ramita Singh

DNS Visibility Gap: Misconfigurations That Firewalls Miss in Network Security

December 04, 2025Ramita Singh

Discover how DNS misconfigurations bypass traditional security tools and how organizations can mitigate threats with sophisticated posture management.

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Belonging at Akamai: My Journey of Inclusion, Growth, and Connection

November 26, 2025Ramita Singh

Discover how Akamai’s culture of belonging and inclusion empowers employees and drives innovation in tech.

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