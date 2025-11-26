Belonging at Akamai: My Journey of Inclusion, Growth, and Connection

One of the most powerful lessons I’ve learned at Akamai is that when people feel safe enough to show up as themselves, they do their best work.

I’ve been in meetings in which someone offered a perspective shaped by their culture or background — and that perspective completely reframed the problem we were solving. Those moments remind me: Innovation comes from diversity, and diversity thrives in environments of inclusion.

I’ve also seen colleagues who are caregivers at home feel empowered to share their challenges, and Akamai’s flexibility ensures that they can thrive at work while managing their responsibilities at home. Programs like the Women’s Forum amplify female voices across the company, foster mentorship and leadership opportunities, and strengthen allyship — all contributing to a culture of belonging.

Inclusion at Akamai also extends to how we respect human rights, safeguard employee data, and prioritize mental health. These commitments ensure that everyone feels safe and supported, so they can bring their full selves to work, share their perspectives, and contribute to solutions that benefit the whole company.

Here, I never feel the need to “edit” myself before contributing. Our Akamai culture inspires fearlessness — we’re encouraged to show up fully, and in turn, we strive to deliver fully.