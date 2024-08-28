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Ravit Greitser

Posts by Ravit Greitser

Akamai Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentation Solutions, Q3 2024

August 28, 2024Ravit Greitser

The Forrester Wave named Akamai as a Leader in microsegmentation – an innovative approach to Zero Trust – citing highly flexible and useful policy management.

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How to Dramatically Simplify PCI DSS Compliance

April 11, 2024Ravit Greitser

Network segmentation can drastically streamline the PCI DSS compliance process, saving you time and money.

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The Benefits of Microsegmentation for Compliance

March 01, 2024Ravit Greitser

Learn how microsegmentation provides several major benefits for managing regulatory compliance.

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Address the Challenges of Compliance and Cybersecurity with Zero Trust

March 01, 2024Ravit Greitser

The intersection of compliance and cybersecurity is an opportunity for your organization to adopt solutions that simultaneously solve challenges in both areas.

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Is Network Security Still a Thing in the Age of Public Cloud?

February 27, 2024Ravit Greitser

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is extending its segmentation capabilities to hybrid cloud environments.

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Introducing Akamai Hunt to Stop the Most Evasive Threats and Risks

March 07, 2023Ravit Greitser

Ravit Greitser is a Senior Product Marketing Professional at Akamai, with vast experience in product marketing and technical writing, specializing in cybersecurity.

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Why Do I Need Zero Trust on My Endpoint If I Have EDR/XDR?

December 15, 2022Ravit Greitser

Do you need a Zero Trust solution if you have EDR/XDR installed? The short answer is yes — you need both.

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Feature Spotlight: Extending Zero Trust Segmentation to the MacOS

August 10, 2022Ravit Greitser

Announcing our new agent for MacOS endpoints. Of all the leading Zero Trust segmentation providers, Akamai is the only vendor to support MacOS.

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Secure Your Kubernetes Clusters to Stop Ransomware

January 07, 2022Yuval Goldberg and Ravit Greitser

While containers offer speed and flexibility that have not been possible before in the data center, they are also exposed to security threats such as ransomware, cryptomining, and botnets.

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New Updates to Guardicore Centra Boost Zero Trust Posture and Enhance Ransomware Protection

November 15, 2021Ravit Greitser

In our update to Guardicore Hunt see how you can enhance your ransomware protections as well as Zero Trust.

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Guardicore Centra Release v 31

January 19, 2020Ravit Greitser

Guardicore Centra v 31 includes such features as user-based rules and a threat intelligence firewall. Read more about the updates and improvements.

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Introducing Guardicore Cyber Threat Intelligence

March 26, 2019Daniel Goldberg and Ravit Greitser

Introducing Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), a freely available resource to assist in identifying and investigating malicious IP addresses and domains.

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