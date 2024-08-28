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The Forrester Wave named Akamai as a Leader in microsegmentation – an innovative approach to Zero Trust – citing highly flexible and useful policy management.
Network segmentation can drastically streamline the PCI DSS compliance process, saving you time and money.
Learn how microsegmentation provides several major benefits for managing regulatory compliance.
The intersection of compliance and cybersecurity is an opportunity for your organization to adopt solutions that simultaneously solve challenges in both areas.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is extending its segmentation capabilities to hybrid cloud environments.
Ravit Greitser is a Senior Product Marketing Professional at Akamai, with vast experience in product marketing and technical writing, specializing in cybersecurity.
Do you need a Zero Trust solution if you have EDR/XDR installed? The short answer is yes — you need both.
Announcing our new agent for MacOS endpoints. Of all the leading Zero Trust segmentation providers, Akamai is the only vendor to support MacOS.
While containers offer speed and flexibility that have not been possible before in the data center, they are also exposed to security threats such as ransomware, cryptomining, and botnets.
In our update to Guardicore Hunt see how you can enhance your ransomware protections as well as Zero Trust.
Guardicore Centra v 31 includes such features as user-based rules and a threat intelligence firewall. Read more about the updates and improvements.
Introducing Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), a freely available resource to assist in identifying and investigating malicious IP addresses and domains.