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Sharon Besser

Posts by Sharon Besser

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) – Risks and Solutions

January 15, 2020Sharon Besser

Leverage the benefits of VDI without opening yourself to security risk. Guardicore provides user access management and microsegmentation for Citrix.

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Guardicore Centra Integration now available on CyberArk Marketplace

December 08, 2019Sharon Besser

Privileged Access Management is part of a zero-trust model. Guardicore strengthens its offering by integrating with CyberArk.

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