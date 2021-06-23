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Stephen Ludin

Posts by Stephen Ludin

Akamai Blog | Targeted Cache Control

June 23, 2021Stephen Ludin

Content delivery networks (CDNs) have been around and have evolved over a long time (in internet years). They all speak HTTP and you can safely rely on them to work with just about anything else that speaks HTTP.

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