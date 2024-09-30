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Sudipta Roy

Posts by Sudipta Roy

Our New Carbon Calculator Report Supports 400 Days of Data

September 30, 2024Sudipta Roy

The new Carbon Calculator is supported by the latest reporting API framework, improves performance, and allows customers to monitor up to 400 days of data.

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