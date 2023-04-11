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Will Law

Chief Architect, Cloud Technology Group

Posts by Will Law

Get More from Your Player Analytics and CDN Logs with CMCD

April 11, 2023Will Law

Explore a data integration between Akamai Logs, Akamai Datastream, and Mux Player Analytics.

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using-ll-hls-with-byte-range-addressing-to-achieve-interoperability-in-low-latency-streaming

November 23, 2020Will Law

HTTP Adaptive Segmented (HAS) streaming began to be used at scale from 2008 to 2012, with the advent of Move Networks, Microsoft Smooth Streaming, Apple HLS, Adobe HDS, and MPEG DASH. With the typical 10s segment durations of the day, livestream latencies (measuring latency as the time from an action being filmed to that same action being displayed on a device's screen) remained in the 30s to 60s range, trailing broadcast by a significant degree.

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