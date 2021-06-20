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Will Smithee

Posts by Will Smithee

Akamai Blog | Better Real User Monitoring with BoomerangJS and Akamai mPulse

June 20, 2021Will Smithee

In this blog, we'll walk through a few different snippet insertion methods and available optimizations.

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