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Yarin Ozery

Posts by Yarin Ozery

Detect and Remediate Attacks: Practical Applications for Machine Learning

October 20, 2023Gil Goren,  Yarin Ozery,  Or Zuckerman,  and Ido Sakazi

Learn how Akamai Hunt applies machine learning to detect and remediate anomalous attack behaviors and advanced threats to protect critical environments.

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Akamai Develops Real-Time Detections for DNS Exfiltration

August 17, 2023Yarin Ozery

Akamai’s real-time DNS exfiltration detection algorithm offers superior data theft protection for your organization.

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