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Yoni Rozenshein

Posts by Yoni Rozenshein

Exploiting a Critical Spoofing Vulnerability in Windows CryptoAPI

January 25, 2023Tomer Peled and Yoni Rozenshein

Akamai researchers have analyzed a critical vulnerability in Microsoft's CryptoAPI that would allow an attacker to masquerade as a legitimate entity.

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