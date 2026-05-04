Akamai
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

Yuval Gordon

Posts by uval Gordon

The New Ouroboros Technique and How It Fits in dMSA’s Security Model

May 04, 2026Yuval Gordon

dMSA is more than a service account migration feature. Learn what its security model is trying to protect, how the implementation works, and where Ouroboros fits.

Read blog

BadSuccessor Is Dead, Long Live BadSuccessor(?)

August 27, 2025Yuval Gordon

Read about Microsoft’s patch for BadSuccessor — a vulnerability in Windows Server Active Directory — and learn why its underlying mechanics still matter.

Read blog

BadSuccessor: Abusing dMSA to Escalate Privileges in Active Directory

May 21, 2025Yuval Gordon

Akamai researchers found a privilege escalation vulnerability in Windows Server 2025 that allows attackers to compromise any user in Active Directory.

Read blog