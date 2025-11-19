A CMO’s Perspective: Why This Moment Matters in the AI Era

What an exhilarating couple of weeks it has been! For some time, we’ve been looking for the right moment to declare that Akamai is a significant player in AI infrastructure.

Some may ask, “What were you waiting for?” My answer is simple: We waited until we delivered real innovation, validated by real customers. We’ve seen plenty of “AI-washing.” Buzz without basis. That’s never been — and will never be — Akamai.

As Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Akamai, I have the privilege of shepherding one of the most important brands in the world — one with a culture rooted in deep technical and academic brilliance. It’s in our DNA. From our very first days in the labs at MIT, where Tom Leighton and Danny Lewin imagined what was to become Akamai, we’ve been a company of problem-solvers and inventors.

But if I’m honest, that also brings one of my biggest challenges (and I know some of my fellow CMOs can relate). It’s not just about telling the world how the technology we’ve built works; it’s also about helping people understand why it matters by translating technical innovation into human impact, taking credit for the largest space in which we are credible —and making sure the world knows it.

That’s especially true now, in this pivotal moment for Akamai, as we radically rethink and extend the systems needed to unlock AI's true potential.