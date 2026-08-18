Akamai Valkey Managed Database: Real-Time Memory for Enterprise AI

The rise of generative AI is transforming how modern applications are built. Enterprises are moving beyond AI experimentation and deploying intelligent systems that must retrieve knowledge in real time, personalize user experiences, support autonomous workflows, and operate at global scale.

As organizations move AI models into production, model training alone is insufficient. Successful inference requires access to real-time data, memory, context, and retrieval. Without these capabilities, AI systems struggle with hallucinations, lack enterprise-specific context, incur unnecessary inference costs, and deliver inconsistent user experiences.

Today, Akamai announces the availability of Valkey Managed Database, a fully managed, high-performance in-memory data platform designed to power the next generation of AI-native applications.

Built on the open source ValkeyⓇ ecosystem and integrated with Akamai's globally distributed cloud infrastructure, Valkey Managed Database helps organizations build faster, more context-aware AI applications while reducing operational complexity and accelerating time to value.