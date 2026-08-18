Akamai Valkey Managed Database: Real-Time Memory for Enterprise AI

Amit Mohanty
Amit Mohanty is a Senior Product Manager at Akamai.
Akamai Valkey Managed Database is a fully managed platform tailored for the modern, distributed AI era.
Production AI workloads and multistep agent workflows suffer from high latency and prohibitive GPU costs when forced to bounce back to centralized public clouds for context.
Valkey Managed Database operates closer to users and acts as a high-performance in-memory layer to provide prompt caching, vector-optimized retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and real-time state tracking.
The rise of generative AI is transforming how modern applications are built. Enterprises are moving beyond AI experimentation and deploying intelligent systems that must retrieve knowledge in real time, personalize user experiences, support autonomous workflows, and operate at global scale.
As organizations move AI models into production, model training alone is insufficient. Successful inference requires access to real-time data, memory, context, and retrieval. Without these capabilities, AI systems struggle with hallucinations, lack enterprise-specific context, incur unnecessary inference costs, and deliver inconsistent user experiences.
Today, Akamai announces the availability of Valkey Managed Database, a fully managed, high-performance in-memory data platform designed to power the next generation of AI-native applications.
Built on the open source ValkeyⓇ ecosystem and integrated with Akamai's globally distributed cloud infrastructure, Valkey Managed Database helps organizations build faster, more context-aware AI applications while reducing operational complexity and accelerating time to value.
Early AI deployments focused primarily on access to models and inference APIs. Production AI systems, however, require a supporting operational architecture capable of handling contextual retrieval, conversational continuity, personalization, and dynamic decision-making.
Without these core technical features, AI models face severe operational bottlenecks — including high latency, persistent statelessness, and poor CPU/GPU use — while repeatedly generating unreliable, ungrounded outputs.
This is especially true for modern AI architectures. In these environments, the ability to retrieve information instantly and maintain contextual state becomes just as important as the AI model itself.
Valkey Managed Database addresses this challenge by serving as the real-time operational memory layer for AI applications. Valkey Managed Database helps optimize resource use across AI and application workloads by improving data access efficiency, reducing infrastructure overhead, and lowering operational costs.
By addressing key performance and scalability bottlenecks, Valkey Managed Database enables more cost-effective resource consumption and better business outcomes.
Valkey Managed Database provides a fully managed, scalable in-memory platform optimized for low-latency AI workloads. Akamai handles deployment, scaling, availability, and operations, allowing developers to focus on building applications rather than managing infrastructure.
Key capabilities include:
Fully managed deployment and operations
Automated scaling and high availability
Low-latency distributed access
Enterprise-grade reliability and security
High-performance caching and streaming
Native vector search support for RAG
Operational memory for AI agents and copilots
Together, these capabilities create a strong foundation for AI-native application development.
Deploying enterprise-grade AI requires balancing high-performance user experiences with scalable infrastructure costs. Valkey Managed Database maximizes performance and cost efficiency across the modern AI stack with:
Caching for AI cost optimization
Retrieval-augmented generation
Operational memory for AI agents
Real-time personalization
Inference costs can quickly become one of the largest expenses in AI deployments. Many applications repeatedly process identical requests, leading to unnecessary model executions and increased GPU consumption.
Valkey Managed Database can serve as a cache layer for prompts, embeddings, retrieved context, and generated responses. By reusing previously computed results, organizations can reduce inference costs, improve response times, and optimize infrastructure use.
RAG has become a foundational enterprise AI pattern because it enables models to retrieve relevant organizational knowledge during inference.
Valkey Managed Database accelerates retrieval by providing fast access to embeddings, vectors, and contextual data. This improves factual grounding, response accuracy, and contextual awareness — and reduces hallucinations — making it ideal for enterprise copilots, knowledge assistants, and AI-powered search applications.
AI agents require persistent memory to maintain context, coordinate tasks, and execute multistep workflows.
Valkey Managed Database enables agents to store conversational history, workflow state, user preferences, and temporary memory, allowing enterprises to build intelligent systems capable of long-running, context-aware interactions.
Modern applications increasingly depend on real-time behavioral context to personalize user experiences.
Valkey Managed Database supports session-aware recommendations, adaptive content delivery, behavioral retrieval, and real-time personalization. For industries such as gaming, media, and ecommerce, low-latency contextual retrieval can directly improve engagement and user satisfaction.
As enterprise AI adoption accelerates, infrastructure requirements will evolve beyond simple model hosting and move toward platforms capable of supporting contextual intelligence at scale.
With Valkey Managed Database, Akamai is helping organizations build that future. By combining real-time memory, semantic retrieval, distributed performance, and global scale, Akamai helps enable enterprises to deploy production-ready intelligent systems worldwide.