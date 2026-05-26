Introducing Password-Less Provisioning and Atomic Customization for VMs

In the modern cloud landscape, security is more important than ever. AI-based, GPU-powered algorithms have made passwords a major weakness in security. Security is now being “baked in” from the very first API call.

Historically, the process of provisioning a virtual machine (VM) has relied on legacy patterns, including the mandatory root password. A practice that once ensured security now creates immediate security risks.

Akamai Cloud is introducing password-less provisioning and atomic customization as we move beyond simple convenience and align our infrastructure practices with Zero Trust principles. This approach gives developers the tools to build hardened, production-ready environments in a single, secure transaction.