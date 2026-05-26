Introducing Password-Less Provisioning and Atomic Customization for VMs

In the modern cloud landscape, security is more important than ever. AI-based, GPU-powered algorithms have made passwords a major weakness in security. Security is now being “baked in” from the very first API call.
Historically, the process of provisioning a virtual machine (VM) has relied on legacy patterns, including the mandatory root password. A practice that once ensured security now creates immediate security risks.
Akamai Cloud is introducing password-less provisioning and atomic customization as we move beyond simple convenience and align our infrastructure practices with Zero Trust principles. This approach gives developers the tools to build hardened, production-ready environments in a single, secure transaction.
The death of the security anti-pattern: Mandatory root passwords
For years, the industry standard for cloud provisioning required a root_password during creation. While functional, this created a significant security anti-pattern. Mandatory passwords often led to shared secrets being stored in cleartext within automation scripts, Terraform files, or CI/CD pipelines. They also provide an immediate, discoverable attack surface for brute-force attempts the moment that a VM gains a public IP.
Transitioning to Zero Trust
Akamai Cloud’s new password-less provisioning changes the paradigm. You can now omit the root_pass field entirely during the POST /linode/instances request, as long as you supply at least one secure shell (SSH) key.
When you choose this path, the system doesn't just leave the password blank. It actively hardens the instance by:
Locking the root hash: Our console sets the root password to an unusable value and locks the hash. This makes it cryptographically impossible to log in via a password.
Automatically modifying the OS sshd_config to enforce PasswordAuthentication no and PermitRootLogin prohibit-password: In short, Akamai Cloud is hardening the SSH.
Restricting access to the authorized SSH key holders: This creates a perfect alignment with Zero Trust identity frameworks.
Atomic customization: Security through precision
Security is often a step in provisioning. When a developer has to create a VM, then resize a disk, swap a kernel, and reboot, there is a window of vulnerability, a period in which the VM is live but not yet in its intended, hardened state as the process has not yet reached that step.
We are introducing atomic customization to eliminate this “API chattiness” by defining your environment's physical and logical constraints at the point of creation. This change allows your VM to begin its life with a secure configuration by removing the during-provisioning risks.
User-defined boot and swap sizes
In the past, disk layouts were largely dictated by the plan size. Now, you have granular control over the boot_size and swap_size parameters during the initial creation.
Why is this a security feature? The answer is simple; It allows minimalist provisioning. By defining a specific boot_size (minimum 8,192 MB) and leaving the rest of the plan's storage as unallocated space, you reduce the data footprint of the OS and logically secure it separately from any data. This additional space can then be provisioned with a unique file system (e.g., raw, XFS, etc.) in a follow-up add disk space API.
Kernel specification for specialized workloads
The kernel is the heart of your VM’s security. With this update, you can now explicitly define the kernel parameter during provisioning.
Ensure you are running the exact, vendor-patched kernel provided by your distro (via linode/grub2).
Engineers building ephemeral GPU clusters can ensure driver compatibility by pinning specific kernels immediately, preventing the drift that often occurs when a system updates to an incompatible version upon its first boot.
Boot directly from the master boot record (MBR) of your primary disk, bypassing the cloud-provider kernel entirely for a truly custom, hardened stack.
By pinning kernels during the first API call, developers can ensure that agentic AI nodes remain stable and compliant without the risk of runtime configuration drift during automated scaling.
Reducing friction for infrastructure as code
Modern security is managed through code. Whether you use Terraform, Ansible, or custom Python scripts, these improvements are designed to make your automation more robust.
By allowing SSH keys, disk sizes, and kernel choices to be sent in a single POST request, we have significantly reduced the failure rate of complex deployments. No more wait-for-ready loops in your scripts to perform a resize or a kernel swap. Your infrastructure reaches its desired state faster, with fewer points of failure.
By eliminating the wait-for-ready loop through atomic provisioning, enterprises can achieve deployment speeds up to 30% faster overall — a critical requirement when scaling real-time inference capacity.
The “break-glass” protocol
We recognize that in the real world, things go wrong. If an admin loses their SSH key, we maintain a secure “break-glass” procedure. The Reset Password functionality remains available via Cloud Manager and API.
However, we’ve designed this with security in mind: Resetting the password will unlock the root account for recovery, but it will not automatically revert your hardened SSH configurations, ensuring that your remote security posture remains intact.
Available new improvements
No matter how you build or manage your Akamai Cloud infrastructure, our new improvements are available to support you.
API: POST /linode/instances calls
Linode CLI: Updated command-line tools for rapid, password-less deployment
SDKs (Go and Python): Full support for the new parameters in our primary developer kits
Infrastructure as code (IaC; Terraform and Packer): Updated providers to allow for "password-less by default" infrastructure definitions
Conclusion: A new standard for the cloud
The shift to password-less provisioning and atomic customization represents more than just a list of new features. It is a commitment to a security-first philosophy. By removing the necessity of passwords and allowing for precise, one-step configurations, Akamai Cloud now provides a platform that is not just easier to use, but also fundamentally harder to compromise.
Take a look at your current deployment scripts and look for the root_pass field and ask your team: “Do we really need this?” With this update to Akamai Cloud, the answer is likely “No.” It is time to enter the era of the hardened cloud. Experience a more secure, streamlined, and modern Akamai today.
Get started now
Take a look at the TechDocs or API documents for more information on how to add these new features to your deployment.
Tags