The Benefits of Serverless Computing Architecture

Cloud computing is a rapidly evolving domain. Various innovative aspects of cloud computing come and go, with some gaining more traction and adoption than others. Among those widely adopted innovations, the serverless computing architecture has emerged as a game changer.

But what does “serverless” really mean? Contrary to what the name may suggest, “serverless” doesn’t imply the absence of servers. Instead, it represents a shift in responsibility for the complexities of server management — from the developer to the cloud provider. By abstracting these complexities away, serverless architecture allows developers to focus on building powerful applications.

Serverless architecture has its roots in traditional server-based models, but it has revolutionized the way software development teams think about deploying and scaling their apps. Serverless offers a unique blend of cost-efficiency, scalability, and developer convenience. It’s no wonder serverless is an attractive option for software organizations and developers.

In this blog post, we’ll dive into the world of serverless computing architecture. We’ll look at how it works, consider its benefits and limitations, and also touch on how to get started with serverless.

We’ll pay particular attention to Akamai’s serverless computing offerings, such as the innovative Akamai EdgeWorkers.

As we begin our exploration, let’s first consider how serverless architecture compares with the traditional server architecture that preceded it.