With Val Kilmer’s AI Twin, Is Gen AI Forcing Hollywood to the Edge?

If the op-eds are to be believed, art — and the emotional engagement of storytelling — is supposed to be the one thing truly immune to the AI revolution. With the recent announcement of Val Kilmer’s posthumous casting in As Deep as the Grave, that line has been vaulted over. Although the vision of art may still belong to humans, the industrial process of creating it has officially embraced AI on set.

I’ve previously written about AI actor Tilly Norwood and the theoretical infrastructure a roster of A-list digital actors would require. At the time, I didn't think the technology would be ready for us to be discussing a feature-length resurrection of a Hollywood legend less than a year later. But here we are — and the data implications are steeper than ever, forcing a shift from the centralized cloud to the edge.

To achieve a performance that honors Kilmer’s nuances, the production must navigate a data mountain comprising petabytes of 8K archival footage, volumetric scans, and complex vocal biometrics.

Although most infrastructure engineers recognize that the centralized cloud is buckling under such high-fidelity generative tasks, the real challenge lies in the orchestration. We need to harness massive centralized clusters for model training while deploying local edge nodes to handle real-time, on-set inference.

The digital resurrection of Val Kilmer proves that the move of AI infrastructure to the edge is an inevitable necessity for latency and volume and that true innovation lies in the complex hybrid orchestration required to secure, process, and render a digital twin of a human across a fragmented infrastructure.