Why Resilient Systems Design Is Critical for Cloud Reliability

Of course, much of modern software, especially in the cloud, is not composed of a single, monolithic, stand-alone program, but instead many separate pieces of software working together in real time. This can be true on a single machine, where several processes may be cooperating, or it can be software components working together across many machines within a rack, in a data center, or even distributed across the globe.

When we’re dealing with multiple pieces of software interacting with one another, the engineering vocabulary shifts from talking about software to talking about systems. In fact, when I studied Computer Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the late 1990s, these topics were the focus of two separate classes — one, which we called 6.170, was focused on software engineering; another, called 6.033, addressed systems engineering.

Systems engineering was its own class because when there are multiple autonomous pieces of software interacting with one another, it introduces a new set of considerations for engineers, including:

How do you synchronize data across instances when network delays among them are significant?

How do you ensure agreement among a set of instances on a decision they independently contribute to?

What happens when communications are disrupted among a subset of instances?

Fortunately, systems don’t only present new problems. They also present new opportunities for resilience.

Consider another simple example: a piece of software running in the cloud that loads a large dataset at startup, processes user inputs, performs calculations, and returns output to the user. Now, let’s say that this program has a bug that very occasionally causes it to crash, leading to downtime. A mechanism to restart the program automatically after a crash is generally a good resilience technique, but because this program takes a long time to reload the dataset before it can provide service, users still face disruptive downtime during the restart.

Systems to the rescue! Instead of running one instance of the software, let’s run two. When the primary instance crashes, the secondary instance, which already has the necessary data loaded and ready to go, takes over. We need to add some logic to direct users quickly to the secondary instance, but this is an effective strategy.

Now consider an additional problem: What if the bug that crashes the program is based on the input of a particular user who unknowingly crashes the primary software instance, but then retries the request, which goes on to also crash the secondary instance?

Systems architecture offers interesting ways to isolate the risk. For example, if you run 20 software instances, and route each user to only two of them, a single user’s bad input can damage at most 10% of the service — leaving the other 90% unaffected. More sophisticated techniques can optimize this even further.