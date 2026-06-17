Keep Your Tech FLAME Alive: Trailblazer Katrina Cole

It was definitely a commitment. I was studying during the day and working night shifts at a call center for housing repairs to fund my degree, using the quiet gaps between calls to write essays. I did a four-year degree, starting with a foundation year just to relearn how to study. It was a little bit daunting because everyone else in the class was so much younger.



I started out thinking I wanted to do forensics, but as I studied, my mindset shifted. I ended up loving security and I think that's because I'm more of a proactive person. I want to stop people from getting in rather than worrying about what they'll do once they're already in the system. That passion led me to become what I call a “later apprentice” at the age of 44.

My career truly took off at a conference. One of my university lecturers became a real mentor to me. He got me invited to a mainframe security event.

That's where I met my future boss. He said, “Give over your CV, and we'll be in touch.” I didn't think much of it at the time. Then, I got the job offer.