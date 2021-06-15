Announcements

EdgeKV -- Akamai's new key-value store is an edge database used to store or write structured or semi-structured data. It provides reliable access to information used to power serverless applications running in EdgeWorkers. As more application functionality moves to the edge, quick access to data is critical to ensuring low latency and great user experience. With EdgeKV, serverless applications can provide fast responses to rvaequests by accessing data at edge locations close to end users without needing to retrieve information from a cloud or origin data center. This means you no longer need to spend your time worrying about database replication, backups, or optimizations. EdgeKV allows you to focus on your data and the code that uses it.

In one example, many customers have used EdgeWorkers to create an IP-based geolocation microservice at the edge. However, one customer required a more granular way to determine a user's physical location to help it comply with local laws within a given state. EdgeKV enabled this customer to write and store the data they need to perform more complex geolocation calculations, mapping the user's longitude and latitude coordinates to state borders -- at the edge and close to the EdgeWorkers logic.

EdgeWorkers -- Akamai is making it easier for developers to get started deploying their code at the edge. The introduction of resource tiers creates flexible pricing options that developers can choose from to fit their needs. Two tiers are now available: Basic Compute for applications with lower CPU and memory consumption and Dynamic Compute for those with higher levels. Both come with free usage tiers of up to 30 million EdgeWorkers events per tier, per month. That means up to 60 million free EdgeWorkers events each month! The addition of enhanced debugging capabilities offers developers better visibility into the status of their application, by returning diagnostic information using secure response headers.

Akamai is also making it easier for partners to develop on Akamai. Earlier this year, Akamai partnered with Queue-it to bring Vaccine Edge to market. When many COVID-19 vaccine registration websites struggled to scale and maintain uptime among an onslaught of requests, Queue-it utilized EdgeWorkers to unlock the power of the Akamai edge platform to improve the vaccine rollout. The code enables customers to build branded waiting rooms with queuing logic to meet the surge of consumers looking to book appointments. One U.S. state-run vaccine registration website, running the EdgeWorkers code, successfully handled 1.15 million people within a five-minute period.

World-class API reliability and performance at scale

Digital transformation remains top of mind for many organizations across the globe and continues to fuel adoption of microservices architectures. Application functionality moving to the edge, where it can benefit from proximity to end users for reduced latency and increased performance, will drive an increased need for applications to be architected in a modular fashion -- with microservices deployed at the edge and in the cloud, all communicating through APIs. APIs have quickly become a strategic element for connecting modern applications and drivers of digital experiences. In 2020 alone, Akamai delivered over 300 trillion API requests. Akamai's continued investments in API delivery are aimed at driving continued excellence and extending our leadership position ahead of the future growth expected for API traffic.

Announcement

API Acceleration -- Akamai's newest delivery product is optimized specifically for API traffic to provide increased reliability and performance at scale, and enable fast and engaging user experiences. Small, highly dynamic API transactions are increasingly at the core of critical, user-facing applications. However, they can be highly compute-intensive, sensitive to latency, and prone to spikes. The product utilizes recently deployed purpose-built edge hardware across Akamai's distributed edge network, reserved capacity for API traffic, prioritized routing, GraphQL caching, and more to ensure API transactions are completed successfully and remain highly available even during massive traffic spikes.

And that's just the highlights. For more information on the Platform Update, please visit our website, watch the video, or read the community blog to learn more about all of the new product capabilities across Akamai's edge technology portfolio.

Stay tuned for Day 2, when we will discuss what's new in security.