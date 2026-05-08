CVE-2026-34354: Guardicore Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability

Akamai Guardicore Platform Agent and Akamai Zero Trust Client on Linux and macOS are affected by a local privilege escalation vulnerability. The underlying services create an IPC socket in the world-writable /tmp directory, which accepts unauthenticated IPC control messages.

This enables a TOCTOU vulnerability in the HandleSaveLogs() function of the service, by creating a log file and manipulating it into a symlink that points to the targeted path, which can allow an unprivileged local user to make arbitrary root-owned files world-writable.

In addition, a diagnostic collection tool (gimmelogs) running with root privileges was vulnerable to command injection from the dbstore, offering a second privilege escalation vector.

On Windows, the same command injection vulnerability vector exists, but it is not immediately exploitable. This issue, however, does allow the creation of a diagnostic zip file at an arbitrary location.

This attack vector could only be exploited by a user with local access to the workstation or server; it is not remotely exploitable.

The vulnerability has been assigned CVE-2026-34354.