You Had Me at Hi — Mirai-Based NoaBot Makes an Appearance

Mitigation, detection, emulation

The malware’s method of lateral movement is via plain old SSH credentials dictionary attacks.

Restricting arbitrary internet SSH access to your network greatly diminishes the risks of infection. In addition, using strong (not default or randomly generated) passwords also makes your network more secure, as the malware uses a basic list of guessable passwords. We’ve shared the credential sets used by the malware in our GitHub repository.

There is not much to say about detecting the malware, beyond looking for its binary names. It runs from a randomly generated folder under /lib, so process names are probably the way to go. It should also be possible to detect its cron job, if one was installed. An IOC CSV file is also available at our repository, as well as some YARA signatures for the mine.

In case you want to test your environment against the botnet’s SSH spreader, we’ve created a configuration file for the Infection Monkey, our open source adversary emulation platform (we’ve included a brief explanation on how to use the Infection Monkey in the Appendix). Keep in mind that since the malware uses a very large credential set, it would be impractical for us to test them all (the malware doesn’t care about computation or time costs, but we do). Instead, we opted to include only the more common credentials in the configuration. If you want to include more credentials (or different ones), feel free to build upon this configuration and include your own modifications.

This Infection Monkey configuration also adds a masquerade string that will cause our YARA signatures to trigger on the Monkey agent payload, so you could use it to test that detection as well.



Once the Infection Monkey finishes testing your environment, it’ll create a report of all the machines it managed to breach. You can also use its cryptojacking plug-in if you want to take the attack simulation to the next level and test for stronger credentials.