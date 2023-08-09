Xurum: New Magento Campaign Discovered

Digital commerce is a widely targeted industry for cybercriminals in general, but Magento’s widespread popularity has unfortunately made it an especially appealing (and lucrative) target. The most notable specific attack is Magecart, in which the attackers aim to deploy JavaScript-based skimmers to illicitly acquire sensitive user information. These Magecart threat actors take advantage of well-known web vulnerabilities to achieve this acquisition.

There have been at least seven threat groups that have targeted Magento shops since 2015, which speaks to the prominence of the platform and the success the threat actors have achieved through this exploit.

In early 2022, the CVE-2022-24086 vulnerability came to light, enabling attackers to exploit the Magento template engine and execute arbitrary PHP code on susceptible targets. The exploit operates through multiple steps, with common attack vectors involving the abuse of either the check-out process or the wishlist functionality. Since its disclosure, this vulnerability has emerged as a primary entry point for numerous Magecart actors who are targeting vulnerable Magento 2 shops.

Over the past few months, Akamai has been closely monitoring a focused campaign that specifically targets a relatively small number of Magento deployments. We dubbed the campaign Xurum to reference the domain name of the C2 server utilized by the attackers.