Beyond Perimeter Defense: Implementing Zero Trust in Federal Agencies

Akamai plays a critical role in enabling Least Permissive Trust across federal agencies and Department of Defense (DoD) environments. Each solution is designed to dynamically assess risk and adjust trust levels in real time, minimizing the potential for unauthorized access.

Identity, credential, and access management (ICAM)

Akamai’s ICAM solution provides a robust foundation for dynamic identity verification using phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA) and continuous monitoring of user credentials. The platform assesses risk not only according to who a user is, but also on what device they’re using, from where they’re accessing the system, and their behavior over time to provide context-based access controls.

For instance, even if a user has successfully authenticated, suspicious activity on their device could trigger a revalidation or limitation of access, thereby enforcing Least Permissive Trust principles.

Enterprise Application Access delivers Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) but goes a step further by integrating application-specific policies that grant the minimum necessary access. This ensures that users only interact with the specific applications they need, and access is continuously verified throughout the session.

Enterprise Application Access can be integrated with ICAM to provide real-time risk analysis — and dynamic revocation or adjustment of permissions, if necessary. This cross-pillar integration is key to getting to Least Permissive Trust necessary for the protection of sensitive federal environments.

This solution enables granular, software-defined segmentation across network environments. By controlling network traffic between workloads and endpoints, Akamai Guardicore Segmentation ensures that even if an attacker breaches one segment of the network, they cannot move laterally to access other sensitive systems.

Microsegmentation allows Least Permissive Trust policies to be enforced at the network level, ensuring that permissions are tightly controlled, even within trusted network zones.

As a software-based microsegmentation platform, Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is able to be deployed across all environments. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation provides visibility and observability for the entire agency, not just one environment or one network. It allows agencies to view mappings and system dependencies among all environments — systems, clouds, and on-premises — including legacy systems that are still in use.

Artificial intelligence (AI) helps agencies quickly identify dataflows and functional dependencies. AI makes creating new policies easy, enabling IT staff to use a common language to create new policies rather than set policies using coded languages.