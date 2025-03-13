Browser Extension Security Risks and Best Practices

LayerX is an all-in-one, agentless security platform (delivered as a browser extension) that protects enterprises against malicious browser extensions, and GenAI, Web, and DLP risks and threats without impacting the user experience.

To protect against malicious browser extensions, LayerX discovers all extensions installed in the organization, assesses their risk, and blocks or disables risky ones.

For each installed browser extension, LayerX performs risk analysis of that extension, combining both local parameters (based on the permissions requested by the extension) and global parameters (such as age, publisher, rating, etc.) to determine the risk score of that extension.

LayerX can disable or uninstall existing risky extensions and block the installation of new ones, based on automatic risk analysis or security policies (e.g., extension name, ID, category, etc.)

The LayerX solution is deployed as a browser extension supporting all major browsers, meaning that organizations can easily deploy it without making any changes to networking or architecture, and it does not interrupt user productivity or experience.

Organizations use LayerX to secure their hybrid work environments and keep track of data and identities in SaaS environments without losing speed or effectiveness.

The LayerX enterprise-designed architecture enables seamless scalability as it doesn’t require agents or proxies and natively integrates with any browser. As a browser extension, LayerX delivers 100% coverage to any browser session, with no blind spots to its threat prevention, DLP, and secure access capabilities. Similarly, it ensures full visibility of every installed browser extension and user activities.

Learn more about LayerX Browser Extension Protection