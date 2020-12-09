As we close out 2020, it should come as no surprise that Cyberweek (the week of Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday) proved big for DDoS attacks. Threat actors were out in force during this key shopping season, and they shifted their sights toward disrupting digital commerce-related industries.

This makes sense -- 2020 has shown both record busting bps and pps attacks and the most prolific DDoS extortion campaign recorded by Akamai (which is still ongoing). This holiday season is ripe with pent-up online shopping demand, as many consumers still face lockdowns and other restrictions, leading to increased spending and time spent online searching for blowout Black Friday bargains.

Not surprisingly, Cyberweek 2020 saw large increases in both the total number of attacks and the number customers attacked.