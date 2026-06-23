Our red team’s work on modern AI applications points to a consistent pattern: successful attacks increasingly depend on application-specific context. The attacker first needs to understand what the assistant does, what it can access, what tools it may use, what it refuses, and where its boundaries are. This is what we call AI reconnaissance.

An attacker can then use this information to write prompts that look legitimate but trick the assistant into doing something harmful.

With this research, our goal was not to prove that a single direct prompt can extract secrets from production assistants. Instead, we wanted to measure an earlier and more realistic stage of the attack chain: How much useful context a public AI assistant will reveal about itself when asked simple, legitimate-looking questions.

Specifically, we looked for whether assistants would disclose their capabilities, boundaries, knowledge-base access, and tool or action surface. This context is what can help an attacker move from a generic jailbreak attempt to a targeted, application-specific attack.

For defenders, this changes the problem. Runtime guardrails must detect the path toward exploitation, not only the final secret leak attempt.