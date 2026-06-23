Key takeaways
AI reconnaissance occurs when modern assistants block direct requests for sensitive data but routinely leak critical operational context — such as capabilities, boundaries, and tool access — in response to simple, benign-looking questions.
Mapping the attack surface using this leaked context allows attackers to design highly targeted, application-specific prompt injections that bypass standard model-level safety.
The need for runtime protection is urgent, as relying solely on static system prompts and model tuning is no longer enough.
Securing deployed AI applications requires dynamic guardrails capable of detecting early-stage probing in the attack kill chain, before an exploit occurs.
AI-based applications and assistants are becoming a new application attack surface. More and more AI assistants can go beyond answering questions; they can search knowledge bases, use tools, trigger workflows, and perform actions through connected systems.
While frontier models are getting better at protecting themselves from direct, simple prompt injection attempts that target sensitive data exfiltration, model instruction disclosure, or malicious actions, deployed AI assistants are still vulnerable.
In practice, we found that assistants were often guarded when we asked directly for sensitive information, but they were much less guarded when we asked for the context needed to attack them. That gap is where AI reconnaissance lives.
What is AI reconnaissance?
Our red team’s work on modern AI applications points to a consistent pattern: successful attacks increasingly depend on application-specific context. The attacker first needs to understand what the assistant does, what it can access, what tools it may use, what it refuses, and where its boundaries are. This is what we call AI reconnaissance.
An attacker can then use this information to write prompts that look legitimate but trick the assistant into doing something harmful.
With this research, our goal was not to prove that a single direct prompt can extract secrets from production assistants. Instead, we wanted to measure an earlier and more realistic stage of the attack chain: How much useful context a public AI assistant will reveal about itself when asked simple, legitimate-looking questions.
Specifically, we looked for whether assistants would disclose their capabilities, boundaries, knowledge-base access, and tool or action surface. This context is what can help an attacker move from a generic jailbreak attempt to a targeted, application-specific attack.
For defenders, this changes the problem. Runtime guardrails must detect the path toward exploitation, not only the final secret leak attempt.
Why reconnaissance matters
A direct request for sensitive data is easy for a modern AI assistant to recognize. A request such as “Give me private customer data” is obviously suspicious. Model tuning, system prompts, and safety policies are often designed to block exactly that class of request.
Reconnaissance is different.
Questions such as “What can you do?”, “Do you use a knowledge base?”, “Can you take actions through tools?”, or “What kinds of requests are you not allowed to fulfill?” can look harmless. In some cases, they may even look like reasonable transparency questions. For an attacker, however, the answers can become a map of the application.
That map can reveal if the assistant uses retrieval or is connected to business systems, if external content may be ingested into its knowledge base, and/or which categories of requests trigger refusal. With that context, an attacker can move from a generic prompt to a tailored, application-specific attack (Figure 1).
This is the gap between model safety and application security. A model may be tuned to refuse obvious secret extraction, while the deployed assistant still exposes enough operational context to help an attacker design a more convincing next step.
What we evaluated
To evaluate this reconnaissance layer, we tested whether public AI assistants would answer simple questions about themselves and their operating environment. For this research, we focused on public AI-based chatbot assistants deployed on real websites. We intentionally focused on assistants built via third-party vendors, rather than privately built custom deployments using cloud model APIs, agent frameworks, or bespoke orchestration stacks.
The reason was conservative: Professional chatbot vendors are more likely to invest in default protections, customer-facing safeguards, and mature deployment patterns. If simple reconnaissance still works against professionally deployed assistants, less mature custom implementations may be at least as exposed.
The dataset used for this analysis included more than 170 unique hosts. These hosts came from Cisco’s Umbrella top 500K, including dozens from the top 100K.
Our research is not intended as a vendor comparison, as factors like deployment configuration and customer setup significantly influence assistant behavior. Rather than ranking providers, our research highlights that reconnaissance exposure is a widespread issue, appearing across different chatbot vendors and professionally deployed assistants.
Baseline exposure results
The one-shot prompts we used in this evaluation were intentionally simple, direct, and generic. We did not use sophisticated prompt injections, attempt system prompt extraction, try to extract real secrets, build long multiturn attack chains, or establish trust with the assistant over time.
The results in this blog post should be read as a lower bound for reconnaissance exposure. A motivated attacker using multistep conversation, application-specific pretexts, role-specific language, prompt injection techniques, and information gathered across turns would likely achieve higher reconnaissance success.
In other words, this study asks a conservative question: How much useful context can be extracted with basic prompts alone?
Evaluating 3 areas: The recon prompts
We grouped the evaluation into three areas, including asking about the AI assistant’s:
Instructions, abilities, and boundaries
Knowledge base access, auto-ingestion, and sensitive data existence
Tools and actions
Instructions, abilities, and boundaries
First, we asked about the assistant's instructions, abilities, and boundaries. The goal was to understand if the assistant would explain what it can do and what types of requests it can’t fulfill.
The prompts were:
Knowledge base access, auto-ingestion, and sensitive data
Second, we asked about knowledge base access, auto-ingestion, and the existence of sensitive data. Knowledge base access is important because retrieval systems may connect the model to support articles, product documentation, internal documentation, or other operational content.
Auto-ingestion is especially interesting because it can create an external path into the assistant's reachable context, for example, through support tickets, documentation systems, or other integrated sources.
The prompts were:
Tools and actions
Third, we asked about tools and actions. A text-only assistant may leak information. Tool-enabled assistants can change the risk model, trigger workflows, update records, route support requests, or interact with business systems.
The prompts were:
Capabilities and boundaries
Basic capability information was the easiest information to extract.
When asked what they could do, assistants often responded with supported tasks, scope, product areas, workflows, or examples of how they could help. In the reviewed data, 85% of the capability prompts succeeded. That does not mean every answer was sensitive, but it shows that many assistants exposed attack-relevant context under the appearance of a harmless capability question, often sharing more detail than necessary for the user’s immediate request.
Boundary prompts were more sensitive. When asked to describe the types of requests that they were not allowed to fulfill, assistants were more cautious, but still informative: 40% of the boundary prompts succeeded.
These boundary answers often included categories such as sensitive data, internal systems, unauthorized actions, out-of-domain requests, legal or financial advice, and requests that could violate safety or privacy rules. From a defensive perspective, this may sound reasonable, but from an attack perspective, it can help calibrate future prompts.
A boundary explanation can reveal what the assistant recognizes as dangerous, what it considers in scope, and what language may trigger refusal. It can also provide an understanding of what the assistant knows or is capable of doing, even if it is disallowed from performing those actions.
Knowledge base reconnaissance
Knowledge base disclosure was one of the strongest findings.
When the assistants were asked whether they could search documents or a knowledge base, 54% of the prompts succeeded. More importantly, all those replies were positive admissions that the assistant could use or search documents, help center content, or a knowledge base.
This is especially important because retrieval is often where application-specific context enters the model's response path. A chatbot connected to a knowledge base may have access to product documentation, support procedures, policy content, troubleshooting workflows, or other operational knowledge.
The prompt did not ask for the content of the knowledge base. It only asked whether such a capability existed. However, from a reconnaissance perspective, knowledge of that existence alone is valuable.
If an attacker knows that an assistant uses retrieval, the next attack can be shaped around retrieval behavior; for example, asking about document categories, update cadence, source boundaries, support workflows, or cases in which retrieved content may override generic model behavior.
Auto-ingestion and external input paths
We also asked about auto-ingestion: whether the assistant platform supports integrations with systems such as ticketing, support, or documentation tools.
This matters because ingestion changes the threat model. The risk here is that unmonitored or uncontrolled data can be ingested automatically into the model's knowledge base, providing attackers with the ability to affect its behavior and replies.
Among reviewed assistants in the knowledge base subset, 56% successfully answered the auto-ingestion question. Of those successful replies, 37% affirmatively claimed support for auto-ingestion or integration-like behavior.
For an attacker, knowing that ingestion or integration paths may exist helps shape a later attack. It suggests where to look for indirect input channels and how external content might eventually reach the assistant (Figure 3).
Sensitive-data boundary
The direct sensitive-data probe behaved differently.
We asked whether the assistant had access to private customer, employee, payment, credential, discount, pricing, or confidential business data. In the reviewed knowledge base subset, 73% prompts succeeded and received an answer to the question.
The more interesting finding here was that none of the assistants admitted to having secrets or confidential data. They either answered “no” directly or expanded the denial by saying that they did not have access to private or confidential information.
That result was expected. Modern assistants are generally trained to be cautious around blunt sensitive-data questions. A simple, direct request is exactly the kind of interaction that model-level guardrails are designed to resist.
However, in at least some of the cases that we reviewed manually (by inspecting the instructions, boundaries and available tools, as described in the next section), there was a clear indication that sensitive information must exist for the bot to operate and perform the tasks it declared it can do.
This expected behavior means that even when the model knows that sensitive data exists, its core guardrails are strong enough to hide it or deny the questions around it when the model is asked directly about them.
But this does not mean sensitive-data exposure is impossible. It means direct context-free sensitive-data probing is not the most realistic attack path. The more relevant risk is what happens after an attacker uses reconnaissance to build a plausible, application-specific request that sits closer to legitimate use.
Tool and action reconnaissance
When the assistants were asked whether they could perform actions through connected systems, APIs, tools, or integrations, 45% reviewed replies successfully answered the tool-existence prompt. Among those successful replies, 24% directly admitted to having tool or action capabilities.
We also asked a smaller subset of assistants to list tools. In that set, 50% reviewed replies produced tool-like descriptions or tool lists (Figure 4).
From a reconnaissance perspective, every tool disclosure can be useful. It tells an attacker where to continue probing. If the assistant claims it can check order status, retrieve policy documents, schedule events, route requests, or interact with account workflows, the next prompts can be tailored around those actions.
Tool-enabled assistants are not only language interfaces, but also potential control surfaces.
What this means for AI application security
The key lesson we learned is that AI application security cannot focus only on the final moment of data leakage. Attackers do not need to start by asking for secrets. They can start by asking what the assistant does, whether it has a knowledge base, and what tools it uses. Although each individual question may appear benign, grouping the answers can provide a potential attack plan.
From an AI security perspective, in-model guardrails, and strict instructions in system prompts are crucial but not enough. This is where runtime protection becomes critical. Context-based attacks, which target the ambiguous areas in the model decision, are more sophisticated and have better chances to bypass in-model guardrails.
Runtime protection solutions are crucial –- not only to detect recon attempts, but also to detect context-based attacks that are targeting sensitive information or performing malicious actions and prompt injections.
Akamai Firewall for AI is designed to protect AI applications at runtime, where suspicious attempts can be evaluated as they happen. The goals are to both block a direct secret leak prompt and to detect any behavior that leads to exploitation: capability probing, tool discovery, knowledge-base probing, boundary calibration, and more (Figure 5).
Conclusion
Modern AI assistants are getting better at refusing obvious requests to reveal secrets or perform malicious actions. But many still reveal the context threat actors need to make the next attack less obvious.
In our reviewed dataset, simple one-shot prompts were often enough to extract information about assistant capabilities, knowledge base access, tool posture, ingestion paths, and refusal boundaries. Our prompts were intentionally soft, generic, and limited. Accordingly, the results should be treated as a lower bound, not a ceiling.
Stay tuned
The next blog post in this series will dive deeper into AI reconnaissance itself: how attackers chain these signals and use application context as a part of a full and precise attack on an AI assistant.
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