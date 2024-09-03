What is a Secure Enterprise Browser?

Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.

Enterprise browsers are one type of browser security solution. While they address issues like remote workforce support and provide some security coverage, enterprise browsers have some drawbacks compared to other browser security platforms. More specifically, security protection and vulnerability mitigation are not as advanced as alternative solutions, deployment and usage friction is high and they incur vendor lock. Therefore, while it is recommended to employ a browser security solution, security teams should make sure they choose the right platform type for their needs.

Throughout the past 12 months, the enterprise browser market has seen significant developments. These were driven by a growing demand for enhanced security, privacy, and productivity features for the enterprise. Just as importantly, there has been growing awareness among enterprises about the importance of securing browsers, since they store sensitive data and can also be used as an attack vector into the system.

Currently, enterprises looking to integrate enterprise browsers into their stack have a few players they can choose from. These players, including LayerX, have been leading the market for a number of years. And while no new players have emerged in the past 12 months, the commercial browsers – Chrome, and Microsoft – have introduced enterprise browser capabilities and features. This indicates an understanding of where the market is headed and of the security risks of browsers.

See more at the “Enterprise Browser Alternatives“ section.