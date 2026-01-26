How We Discovered A Campaign of 16 Malicious Extensions Built to Steal ChatGPT Accounts

Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.

LayerX Research identified a coordinated set of Chrome browser extensions marketed as ChatGPT enhancement and productivity tools. In practice, however, these extensions are meant to steal users’ ChatGPT identities. The campaign consists of at least 16 distinct extensions developed by the same threat actor, in order to reach as wide a distribution as possible.

This campaign coincides with a broader trend: the rapid growth in adoption of AI-powered browser extensions, aimed at helping users with their everyday productivity needs. While most of them are completely benign, many of these extensions mimic known brands to gain users’ trust, particularly those designed to enhance interaction with large language models. As these extensions increasingly require deep integration with authenticated web applications, they introduce a materially expanded browser attack surface.

Our analysis shows that extensions in this campaign implement a common mechanism that intercepts ChatGPT session authentication tokens and transmits them to a third-party backend. Possession of such tokens provides account-level access equivalent to that of the user, including access to conversation history and metadata. As a result, attackers can replicate the users’ access credentials to ChatGPT and impersonate them, allowing them to access all of the user’s ChatGPT conversations, data, or code.

This discovery underscores the need for corporations to monitor and restrict the use of 3rd-party AI extensions, as they may be stealing sensitive information.

While these extensions do not exploit vulnerabilities in ChatGPT itself, their design enables session hijacking and covert account access, representing a significant security and privacy risk.

Currently, approximately 900 downloads are associated with this campaign — a drop in the bucket compared to GhostPoster or RolyPoly VPN. However, while the scope of an attack is an obvious indicator of its relevance, it’s not the only one. GPT Optimizers are popular and there are enough highy-rated, legitmate ones on the Chrome Web Store that people could easily miss any warning signs, and one of the variants has a “featured” logo that states it “following recommended practies for Chrome extensions.”

It just takes one iteration for a malicious extenstion to become popular. We believe that GPT optmizers will soon become as popular as (not more than) VPN extnesions, which is why we prioritized the publication of this analysis. Our goal is to shut it down BEFORE it hits critical mass.