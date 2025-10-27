ChatGPT Atlas Users Up to 90% More Exposed Than Other Browsers

While this vulnerability can be used against ChatGPT users on any browser, users of OpenAI’s ChatGPT browser are particularly vulnerable. This is for two reasons:

When you are using Atlas, you are, by default, logged-in to ChatGPT. This means that ChatGPT credentials are always stored in the browser, where they can be targeted by malicious CSRF requests. ChatGPT Atlas is particularly bad at stopping phishing attacks. This means that users of Atlas are more exposed than users of other browsers.

LayerX tested Atlas against over 100 in-the-wild web vulnerabilities and phishing attacks. LayerX previously conducted the same test against other AI browsers such as Comet, Dia, and Genspark. The results were uninspiring, to say the least:

In the previous tests, whereas traditional browsers such as Edge and Chrome were able to stop about 50% of phishing attacks using their out-of-the-box protections, Comet and Genspark stopped only 7% (Dia generated results similar to those of Chrome).

Running the same test against Atlas showed even more stark results:

Out of 103 in-the-wild attacks that LayerX tested, ChatGPT Atlas allowed 97 to go through, a whopping 94.2% failure rate.

Compared to Edge (which stopped 53% of attacks in LayerX’s test) and Chrome (which stopped 47% of attacks), ChatGPT Atlas was able to successfully stop only 5.8% of malicious web pages, meaning that users of Atlas were nearly 90% more vulnerable to phishing attacks, compared to users of other browsers.

The implication is that not only users of ChatGPT Atlas are susceptible to malicious attack vectors that can lead to injection of malicious instructions into their ChatGPT accounts, but since Atlas does not include any meaningful anti-phishing protection, Atlas users are at a greater risk of exposure.