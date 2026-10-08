The October 2026 Root KSK Rollover: Is Your DNS Really Ready?

On October 11, 2026, the DNS root zone will begin signing with a new cryptographic key. Organizations that have not verified their DNSSEC trust anchors could discover the problem through a flood of SERVFAIL errors — and get little immediate indication of what caused those errors.

Imagine this: Your help desk starts receiving tickets that all say roughly the same thing.

The website will not load.

The application cannot connect.

DNS is returning SERVFAIL.

Some failures may be related to the root KSK rollover. Others may come from expired signatures, mismatched DNSSEC records, or a provider migration that left the chain of trust broken.

The symptoms may look identical, but the fixes are not.

This example scenario is what makes the October 2026 rollover more than a routine DNS maintenance event. It will also be a test of whether you understand the health of your own DNS environment.