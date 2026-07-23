PQC Migration Now Has a Deadline. Does Your DNS Estate?

On June 22, 2026, President Trump signed Executive Order (EO) 14412, which establishes binding post-quantum cryptography (PQC) migration deadlines for federal agencies and covered contractors. For organizations outside the federal supply chain, the EO clearly signals where the broader market is heading.

The path to quantum-safe DNSSEC is an active and unsolved problem. No production-ready migration path currently exists, but organizations can begin to build its foundation. For federal agencies and contractors, that foundation needs to be in place well before the deadline.

Most organizations lack a clear, unified view of their DNS estate. Without knowing where DNSSEC is deployed, where it is misconfigured, and which domains carry legacy cryptographic dependencies, it is impossible to plan a migration with confidence.

DNS fragmentation carries its own risks independent of PQC. Orphaned records, dangling CNAMEs, and abandoned subdomains create dangerous subdomain hijacking vulnerabilities that will become significantly more dangerous during the period of major cryptographic change.

Crypto-agility is a property of your environment, not just your algorithm choices. A DNS estate that is poorly understood and inconsistently configured is not crypto-agile, regardless of which standards it eventually adopts.

Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) is usually framed as a future milestone: identify the algorithms, follow the standards, complete the migration. For our customers, part of that future is already available. Our content delivery network already supports PQC, meaning that organizations can begin enabling quantum-safe cryptography for traffic delivered across the Akamai platform now.

On June 22, 2026, President Trump signed Executive Order 14412, establishing hard deadlines requiring all high-value assets and high-impact systems to use PQC for key establishment by December 31, 2030, and for digital signatures by December 31, 2031. The order also directs the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council (FAR) Council to publish a proposed rule requiring covered contractors to comply with the Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) PQC standards from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) by the same date, extending the compliance obligation beyond federal agencies to any organization that has a contract with the federal government. For federal agencies and federal contractors, that timeline is now binding.

For those organizations outside the federal supply chain, the EO doesn't create a direct compliance obligation today. But it does clearly signal where the broader market is heading, and it establishes a precedent that other regulatory frameworks are likely to follow.

The bigger challenge, and one most organizations are not yet prepared for, is understanding how the broader transition will affect the infrastructure. Large-scale cryptographic transitions don’t fail at the algorithm layer. They fail at the infrastructure layer when organizations discover, under pressure, that they don’t have a clear picture of what they’re migrating, where their dependencies lie, or which parts of their environment will break first.