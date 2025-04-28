Scaling a Smarter, Safer Browser Future

Or Eshed
Or Eshed is the Co-Founder & CEO of Interaction Security platform LayerX, with over a decade of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and information warfare.
The enterprise browser is no longer just a portal to the web, it’s the nerve center of modern work. Recognizing this shift, LayerX set out to rethink how enterprises secure the place where work actually happens. Today we’re excited to share a major milestone on our journey: LayerX has extended its Series A funding by $11 million, bringing the total to $37 million. This round, led by Jump Capital, fuels the next phase of our mission to protect this vital, yet overlooked layer: the browser.
Read the full press release here.
LayerX was built on a simple premise: the browser is the new last mile of enterprise security. In a hybrid, SaaS-first, GenAI-driven world, risks like GenAI data leaks, shadow SaaS sprawl, phishing attacks, malicious extensions, and identity-based breaches often originate inside the browser itself.
This new funding fuels our mission to close that gap, delivering real-time visibility and protection, without disrupting the workflows that power modern organizations.
Security leaders today face a frustrating trade-off:
Neither option meets the needs of today’s hybrid, fast-moving enterprises.
LayerX offers a third option providing powerful security controls directly within the browsers your employees already use. No user friction. No infrastructure disruption. No compromise between control and productivity.
As Or Eshed, CEO and co-founder of LayerX, explains:
“Enterprises today face a stark choice to solve modern GenAI, SaaS, Web and Identity risks: they can pay an ‘SSE tax’ of added complexity, latency and lost billable hours, or they can incur user wrath by forcing them to rip-and-replace their existing browser for a ‘work browser’ like Island that breaks their existing habits and workflows. In practice, neither approach is tenable in modern organizations. LayerX solves this challenge by providing last-mile user guardrails against the latest risks, without the complexity of SSE or the user experience disruption of Enterprise Browsers.”
This wasn’t just a vote of confidence in a vision, it was a vote rooted in experience.
Jump Trading, a leading quantitative trading firm and part of the Jump Trading Group, deployed LayerX to address critical visibility and control gaps around browser activity. Their firsthand experience with the platform inspired Jump Capital to lead the Series A extension.
“LayerX delivered immediate value to Jump Trading as a customer, which gave us conviction in their broader enterprise vision,” said Saurabh Sharma, Partner at Jump Capital. “Their extension-based approach is elegant, well-designed, and addresses a critical blind spot for enterprises operating in a hybrid, SaaS-driven, GenAI-enabled world. We believe it’s a game-changer for modern enterprise security.”
LayerX is increasingly being deployed alongside and in some cases in place of traditional SSE platforms like Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks Prisma, and Netskope. While those solutions secure network access, LayerX provides granular, browser-native control over everything that happens after access is granted, the last mile that SSE cannot fully secure.
With a lightweight, extension-based deployment model, LayerX enables:
And because LayerX secures the browsers teams already use, enterprises avoid the friction and disruption that comes with replacing the tools employees rely on every day. That’s why security-conscious enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies, are increasingly choosing LayerX to secure the last mile of user activity.
This latest funding gives LayerX the opportunity to accelerate progress on the priorities that matter most:
As the enterprise browser becomes the new perimeter, LayerX is committed to setting the new standard, not just reacting to change, but defining what secure work looks like in the AI era.
The way people work has fundamentally changed. The risks have evolved.
And we believe the browser is now the front line of enterprise security.
This milestone is an exciting step forward, but we’re just getting started.
To our customers, investors, and team: thank you for believing in the mission.
We can’t wait to show you what’s next.