Scaling a Smarter, Safer Browser Future

The enterprise browser is no longer just a portal to the web, it’s the nerve center of modern work. Recognizing this shift, LayerX set out to rethink how enterprises secure the place where work actually happens. Today we’re excited to share a major milestone on our journey: LayerX has extended its Series A funding by $11 million, bringing the total to $37 million. This round, led by Jump Capital, fuels the next phase of our mission to protect this vital, yet overlooked layer: the browser.

Read the full press release here.

LayerX was built on a simple premise: the browser is the new last mile of enterprise security. In a hybrid, SaaS-first, GenAI-driven world, risks like GenAI data leaks, shadow SaaS sprawl, phishing attacks, malicious extensions, and identity-based breaches often originate inside the browser itself.

This new funding fuels our mission to close that gap, delivering real-time visibility and protection, without disrupting the workflows that power modern organizations.