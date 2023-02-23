Virtual Browsers Explained

Two of the greatest trends driving corporate strategy in 2023 are security-savvy directors and regulatory compliance. This has led to impressive strides in the security stances of entire industries, particularly given the challenge of newly-perimeterless workspaces. Despite the progress, there remains one persistent oversight. The web browser plays a vital role in innovation and communication; the almost-unlimited access it provides to the world wide web is a source of both cutting-edge research and deep-seated vulnerabilities.

One response to this is the virtual browser. Whereas a traditional setup runs the browser directly on the local device, virtual browsers isolates the browser to a virtual environment. From the end-user’s perspective, not much appears to have changed; their browsing habits remain unimpeded, and webpages load reliably. In the eyes of an attacker, however, their malvertisement and browser-hosted payloads can no longer be dropped directly onto the user’s operating system (OS). This protective buffer is facilitated by the device’s own architecture. The most simple form of virtualization places a container around the active application. Any data created or changed by this application is not saved when the user exits, and is invisible to any OS component outside the sandbox.

Scaled up to a thousand-strong enterprise system, this isolated browsing environment may be shifted to a remote machine. This could look like a designated server within the enterprise, or take the cloud-based approach of a virtual desktop infrastructure environment. The implementation of this can be deeply complex, with tech teams having to juggle VDI infrastructure setup while battling to maintain online access for employees. Substantial client access licenses can weigh even heavier on annual budgets. Ultimately, though virtual browsers represent an impressive first step, a few key changes have since evolved browser protection solutions.