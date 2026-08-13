Stadia Maps not only provides base maps with beautiful themes, but also has a data pipeline and infrastructure that enables worldwide users to access the maps quickly and reliably. “We focus heavily on infrastructure and make careful decisions, and that has made all the difference,” Seelenbinder explained. “Our infrastructure gives us a better product and enables us to offer in some cases as much as 75% to 85% discounts on our competitors’ pricing.”



To build this infrastructure, Stadia Maps turned to Linode (now Akamai) for cloud services. The two companies are kindred spirits in terms of their raison d’être: providing a high-value, low-cost alternative to the costly services offered by large-scale providers.



“Beyond offering a great product, what sets us apart is how we treat our customers: We save them money; provide ‘no-surprises’ consistent billing from month to month; and are accessible to listen and truly address their concerns,” said Seelenbinder. “Does that value proposition sound familiar? It should, because it’s exactly the value that Linode [now Akamai] provides to us as our cloud hosting provider.”