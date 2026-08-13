In 2016, Luke Seelenbinder and Ian Wagner were seeking a cost-effective online map solution. When they couldn’t find one that met their client’s needs for beautiful styling, lightning-fast load times, easy configuration, and a palatable price, necessity became the mother of invention: Seelenbinder and Wagner built their own map solution, Stadia Maps.
“We realized that all of this data is out there, mostly in the form of OpenStreetMap, which you can think of as the Wikipedia for map data, and that there’s a lot of ways to take that data and turn it into usable maps,” recalled Seelenbinder. After about six months of development, Seelenbinder and Wagner were able to launch Stadia Maps with that client as their first customer. “We soon had an influx of initial customers that formed the foundation of our company,” said Seelenbinder.
In 2016, Luke Seelenbinder and Ian Wagner were seeking a cost-effective online map solution. When they couldn’t find one that met their client’s needs for beautiful styling, lightning-fast load times, easy configuration, and a palatable price, necessity became the mother of invention: Seelenbinder and Wagner built their own map solution, Stadia Maps.
Pinning their place in the world
Stadia Maps now helps businesses all over the globe pin their place in this world. For instance, say a business wants a map of its locations on its website. Stadia Maps provides all the base data of the cities, the towns, the countries, the roads, the mountains, lakes, rivers, and so forth. Stadia Maps also provides routing and navigation, which enables the business’s website visitors to build their own itineraries and travel routes.
“Our current customers are mostly small to medium-size businesses across a spectrum of industries, such as travel, real estate, fitness, even funeral homes,” described Seelenbinder. “From a product standpoint, we focus on delivering a clean design and a reliable package, so the infrastructure and the way the data is presented are typically better than the client’s previous solution. We also make the switch easy by offering technical assistance in navigating to Stadia Maps from an old provider.”
Quick and reliable access
Stadia Maps not only provides base maps with beautiful themes, but also has a data pipeline and infrastructure that enables worldwide users to access the maps quickly and reliably. “We focus heavily on infrastructure and make careful decisions, and that has made all the difference,” Seelenbinder explained. “Our infrastructure gives us a better product and enables us to offer in some cases as much as 75% to 85% discounts on our competitors’ pricing.”
To build this infrastructure, Stadia Maps turned to Linode (now Akamai) for cloud services. The two companies are kindred spirits in terms of their raison d’être: providing a high-value, low-cost alternative to the costly services offered by large-scale providers.
“Beyond offering a great product, what sets us apart is how we treat our customers: We save them money; provide ‘no-surprises’ consistent billing from month to month; and are accessible to listen and truly address their concerns,” said Seelenbinder. “Does that value proposition sound familiar? It should, because it’s exactly the value that Linode [now Akamai] provides to us as our cloud hosting provider.”
Location, location, location
When Stadia Maps launched an API to provide the elevation for any location in the world, it didn’t require customers to pay any additional cost. “Elevation data is a perfect companion to route planning, especially for runners and cyclists. We were able to provide this additional feature without raising prices, thanks to Linode’s [now Akamai's cloud computing services] object storage offering.”
Charting a course for the future
What milestones are on Stadia Maps roadmap for the future? “We are constantly charting a course for making improvements to our product, infrastructure, support, documentation, and business services,” said Seelenbinder. “We just want to make our customers’ lives easier.” That drive to serve is what put Stadia Maps on the map.
About Stadia Maps
Stadia Maps gives companies the tools to create beautiful maps for all their users. Their themes offer a rich palette of choices to fit any context. With support for dozens of languages and scripts, Stadia Maps easily integrates with every major mapping library, offering rich documentation to ensure customers can deliver faster and better maps with the confidence they will keep working, wherever their users are.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.