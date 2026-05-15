Anna Paszkiewicz is Akamai Poland Site Leader and EMEA Director of Customer Revenue Operations, Finance

Paszkiewicz joined Akamai Poland in 2014 and has been overseeing Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Customer Revenue Operations, which partners with Akamai’s regional finance and sales organizations to cover order-to-cash stream of processes, including order management, contract management, billing support, credit check, and collections. Additionally, she has been actively supporting the growth of the Akamai Center of Excellence in Kraków as a member of various site projects, as a leader of the ChangeX Site Project focused on developing change management capabilities, and as a member of the Akamai Poland Site Leadership Team. Since 2023, she has taken on Site Leader responsibilities for Akamai Poland and has been a member of Akamai’s EMEA Operating Committee.

Before joining Akamai, Paszkiewicz had experience working in the Polish embassy in Rabat, Morocco, and she has held various positions in market research and the management of financial operations in manufacturing, insurance, and media and telecommunications industries across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Paszkiewicz studied in Warsaw’s School of Business Administration and Computer Science, and holds a Master’s degree in Political Science with Specialty of Diplomacy and International Relations from Collegium Varsoviense, Warsaw.