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Discover What Akamai App & API Protector Hybrid Can Do

Extend WAF protections to defend on-prem, multicloud, and multi-CDN environments

Built for hybrid and multicloud strategies, Hybrid delivers consistent, resilient app and API protection across AWS, on-prem, and any cloud.

With App & API Protector Hybrid, you can:

  • Defend AWS-hosted applications and APIs against OWASP Top 10, zero-day, and CVE exploits.

  • Enforce security policies across AWS, on-prem, and other clouds from a single interface in the Akamai Control Center.

  • Simplify operations — configure once, deploy anywhere, and gain visibility across all environments.

  • Leverage Akamai threat intelligence, backed by continuous research and real-time global insights.

For Akamai customers:

You can now extend your existing App & API Protector security to AWS through Hybrid — all visible and operated in the Akamai Control Center.

Get access to App & API Protector Hybrid on AWS

Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner® Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAAP

With a 99% willingness-to-recommend rating based on 133 reviews as of July 2025, earned the nod for the sixth year running.

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Resources

Compare WAAP vendor efficacy data in this 2025 report

Read the independent 2025 SecureIQLab test of cloud WAAP solutions. Akamai outperformed all vendors in protecting against OWASP, API, and bot threats. 

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App & API Protector Product Brief

Akamai App & API Protector protects web and API estates with a comprehensive set of powerful protections built for customer-focused automation and simplicity.

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From WAF to WAAP

This whitepaper discusses how traditional WAF is no longer sufficient for protecting apps & APIs, and how Akamai’s WAAP is a more holistic solution.

Read whitepaper