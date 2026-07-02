You can now extend your existing App & API Protector security to AWS through Hybrid — all visible and operated in the Akamai Control Center.
Built for hybrid and multicloud strategies, Hybrid delivers consistent, resilient app and API protection across AWS, on-prem, and any cloud.
With App & API Protector Hybrid, you can:
Defend AWS-hosted applications and APIs against OWASP Top 10, zero-day, and CVE exploits.
Enforce security policies across AWS, on-prem, and other clouds from a single interface in the Akamai Control Center.
Simplify operations — configure once, deploy anywhere, and gain visibility across all environments.
Leverage Akamai threat intelligence, backed by continuous research and real-time global insights.