Set your Linode API token:

export LINODE_TOKEN="your-linode-api-token"

Create a terraform.tfvars file using the included example:

linode_token = "your-linode-api-token"

public_key_path = "~/.ssh/openclaw.pub"

allowed_ssh_cidrs = ["YOUR_IP/32"]

region = "us-east"

instance_type = "g6-nanode-1"

Replace YOUR_IP/32 with your current public IP address. Do not leave SSH open to 0.0.0.0/0.

The default Nanode plan is sufficient because the VM runs the agent process while model requests are handled through an external API.

