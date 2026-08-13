Choose the right cloud GPU for your workload

GPU capacity planning gets harder as workloads move into production. Akamai experts can help you match the right GPU, region, and deployment path to your workload and budget.
GPU guidance for workload fit, performance, and budget
Not every workload needs the same GPU. Akamai experts can help you compare GPU options and plan the right deployment path.
- Match GPU performance and memory to your workload
- Evaluate dedicated GPU and LKE deployment options
- Discuss capacity, regions, pricing, and timelines
- Plan for production growth without overbuying infrastructure
Talk to a GPU expert
Connect with Akamai to discuss workload scale, usage patterns, regions, and pricing options.
How it works
Not every workload needs the same GPU
Why Akamai GPUs
Need
Akamai Cloud Advantage
Why it matters
Dedicated GPU resources
Get strong, predictable performance
Avoid shared-resource bottlenecks
Right GPU for the workload
Choose Blackwell, Ada, or Quadro options
Match performance needs to budget
Distributed economics
Use predictable pricing and low-cost egress
Control infrastructure spend
Kubernetes support
Add GPU nodes to LKE clusters
Deploy with familiar workflows
Flexible management
Use UI, API, CLI, and developer tools
Fit GPU into existing operations
Workload flexibility
Support AI, media, rendering, and HPC
Avoid overbuying for the wrong use case