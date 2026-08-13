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Choose the right cloud GPU for your workload

Talk to Akamai experts about AI, media, rendering, and HPC

GPU guidance for workload fit, performance, and budget

Not every workload needs the same GPU. Akamai experts can help you compare GPU options and plan the right deployment path.

  • Match GPU performance and memory to your workload
  • Evaluate dedicated GPU and LKE deployment options
  • Discuss capacity, regions, pricing, and timelines
  • Plan for production growth without overbuying infrastructure

Talk to a GPU expert

Connect with Akamai to discuss workload scale, usage patterns, regions, and pricing options.
 

How it works

Tell us what you’re building

Share your use case, workload type, performance goals, regions, and timeline.

Review GPU options

Akamai will help evaluate GPU fit across AI inference, media, rendering, and compute workloads.

Plan your deployment path

Get guidance on GPU selection, pricing, regions, Kubernetes needs, and next steps.

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Not every workload needs the same GPU

GPU capacity planning gets harder as workloads move into production. Akamai experts can help you match the right GPU, region, and deployment path to your workload and budget.

Why Akamai GPUs

Need

Akamai Cloud Advantage

Why it matters

Dedicated GPU resources

Get strong, predictable performance

Avoid shared-resource bottlenecks

Right GPU for the workload

Choose Blackwell, Ada, or Quadro options

Match performance needs to budget

Distributed economics

Use predictable pricing and low-cost egress

Control infrastructure spend

Kubernetes support

Add GPU nodes to LKE clusters

Deploy with familiar workflows

Flexible management

Use UI, API, CLI, and developer tools

Fit GPU into existing operations

Workload flexibility

Support AI, media, rendering, and HPC

Avoid overbuying for the wrong use case

Find the right GPU for your workload

AI Inference

Run agentic, multimodal, and real-time inference workloads with GPU compute closer to users and data.

Media Processing

Support live streaming, transcoding, AI upscaling, and high-throughput video workloads.

Rendering and Visualization

Accelerate 3D modeling, visual computing, rendering, and enterprise graphics workflows.

High Performance Compute

Scale compute-intensive workloads for data processing, simulation, and technical applications.