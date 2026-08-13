The way enterprises run applications is changing, but the infrastructure supporting them hasn’t kept up. To learn why, Akamai commissioned Forrester Consulting to survey 528 enterprise infrastructure decision-makers. Read Akamai’s report to:

Discover how your organization compares with the 40% of enterprises where interactive workloads make up over half of all applications.

Understand why most organizations still operate within a relatively small footprint, even though 75% of respondents said they would deploy compute in more locations if they didn’t have budget or complexity constraints.

Learn how the gap between application requirements and infrastructure is affecting performance, as 44% miss response-time targets for their most critical interactive workload on at least 5% of requests.

The data shows that organizations increasingly need infrastructure that can support applications wherever users are and interactions happen. Get the full Akamai report to learn more!