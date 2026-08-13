The way enterprises run applications is changing, but the infrastructure supporting them hasn’t kept up. To learn why, Akamai commissioned Forrester Consulting to survey 528 enterprise infrastructure decision-makers. Read Akamai’s report to:
- Discover how your organization compares with the 40% of enterprises where interactive workloads make up over half of all applications.
- Understand why most organizations still operate within a relatively small footprint, even though 75% of respondents said they would deploy compute in more locations if they didn’t have budget or complexity constraints.
- Learn how the gap between application requirements and infrastructure is affecting performance, as 44% miss response-time targets for their most critical interactive workload on at least 5% of requests.
The data shows that organizations increasingly need infrastructure that can support applications wherever users are and interactions happen. Get the full Akamai report to learn more!