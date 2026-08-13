Secure Every AI Interaction

Static perimeter defenses can’t keep up with the speed and scale of AI threats
Enterprise workflows are more dynamic and interconnected than ever before. Autonomous AI agents can work with unseen authority, allowing frontier AI-powered threats to easily outmaneuver traditional security models. Organizations need layered defenses that secure interactions at every level.
Discover, control, contain, and validate AI interactions with Akamai
From the employee to the application to the API to the network, Akamai Workforce Protector (formerly LayerX), Akamai API Security, and Akamai Guardicore Segmentation give organizations what they need to secure their AI interactions at every level.
Secure your workforce’s AI interactions with Akamai Workforce Protector
As employees use AI assistants and agents, these tools introduce new security risks and complex permissions. Akamai Workforce Protector secures these interactions, delivers granular authority over nonhuman agents, and enforces phishing-resistant authentication with Zero Trust controls.
Minimize app and API interaction risks with Akamai App & API Protector, Akamai API Security, and Akamai Firewall for AI
Continuous API calls make your apps targets. App & API Protector delivers web application firewall protections at the edge. API Security provides discovery, governance, and audits of APIs. Firewall for AI adds prompt injection defense, and protections against data exfiltration and toxic output.
Secure infrastructure breaches against AI-driven risks with Akamai Guardicore Segmentation and Akamai Prolexic
AI has scaled infrastructure attacks and turbocharged the speed at which a breach can move laterally. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation limits lateral threat movement using granular microsegmentation, while Akamai Prolexic defends infrastructure against volumetric DDoS and DNS attacks to maintain continuous availability.
How Akamai secures AI interactions across your workforce, apps and APIs, and infrastructure
Akamai’s AI security solutions, supported by a global edge platform and real-time threat intelligence, help you:
- Govern user and agentic AI interactions
- Protect your business-critical applications, APIs, and enterprise AI models
- Build resilient infrastructure that powers AI workloads and prevents the lateral movement of threats
How Akamai secures AI interactions across your workforce, apps and APIs, and infrastructure
Akamai’s AI security solutions, supported by a global edge platform and real-time threat intelligence, help you:
- Govern user and agentic AI interactions
- Protect your business-critical applications, APIs, and enterprise AI models
- Build resilient infrastructure that powers AI workloads and prevents the lateral movement of threats
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